Toho Just Launched a New English Dub Perfect for The Apothecary Diaries Fans

The Apothecary Diaries fans can scratch that itch with a cool new anime now streaming this Summer, and Toho has officially kicked off the English dub for the anime that’s really heating up July. The Apothecary Diaries has been dominating conversations for the past couple of years thanks to its great central hook and setting, and with no new episodes to look forward to yet thankfully there’s a new show that fans can check out right now to get the same vibe. And Though I am an Inept Villainess is firing off on all cylinders so far.

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Satsuki Nakamura’s Though I am an Inept Villainess light novel franchise has kicked off its official anime adaptation this month as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and the series has tapped into its historical China vein to deliver on a story that’s been building in a cool way for its first few episodes so far. Now the English dub release for the series has kicked off, and you can check out the dubbed trailer for Though I am an Inept Villainess below.

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Though I am an Inept Villainess has kickstarted its official English dub release with its first premiere episode, and will continue to release new episodes on a weekly basis. There are only a few episodes of the Japanese language release available as of the time of this writing, so those waiting for the dub thankfully aren’t too far behind to join into the ongoing conversation this Summer. If you wanted to check out the dub, you can find it streaming with Crunchyroll, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and even Netflix in a few select regions outside of Asia.

The English dub voice cast confirmed for Though I am an Inept Villainess so far includes some big names anime fans might recognize, and even further tie it back to The Apothecary Diaries (funny enough) for more connections. The dub stars the likes of Brianna Knickerbocker as Kou Reirin, Rebecca Wang as Shu Keigetsu, Kaiji Tang as Ei Gyoumei, Aleks Le as Shin-u, Lizzie Freeman as Leelee, and Mori Calliope (the hololive English -Myth- VTuber and popular singer) as Kou Tousetsu.

Why You Should Watch Though I Am an Inept Villainess

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Though I am an Inept Villainess shares a lot of connections on the outside with The Apothecary Diaries, but it stands out on its own. Though it uses the same vaguely historical China setting as that series, and focuses on a group of women hoping to be the emperor’s official wife, this series takes things in a more magical direction instead. Its main villainess swaps bodies with the emperor’s favorite, and ends up biting off more than she can chew in the process. It’s a rather fun premise that’s still unfolding this Summer.

Though I am an Inept Villainess is going to be a perfect watch for The Apothecary Diaries fans to check out through the Summer, and there will be more The Apothecary Diaries coming soon enough. The TV anime series is kicking off Season 3 of its run later this year followed by a theatrical feature film coming to theaters in Japan soon after. Then it will return for its next half next year. Quite a lot to look forward to.

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