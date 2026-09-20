Though I Am an Inept Villainess Confirms 2027 Return With First Look at New Episodes

Though I Am an Inept Villainess has officially wrapped up its first run of episodes for the Summer, and the anime has now confirmed its returning for Part 2 with more episodes coming next year. The final episodes of the Summer 2026 anime schedule are now starting to air as the Fall 2026 anime schedule fast approaches, and that means it’s time to say goodbye to some of the biggest hits. One of the most surprising has been a series that reminded fans a lot of The Apothecary Diaries at first.

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The anime adaptation for Satsuki Nakamura’s Though I am an Inept Villainess light novel series has been a great series to see in action this Summer thanks to not only its intrigue, but central body swapping premise that kicked off a surprising new mystery. With the final episode of the anime debut’s now released, Though I am an Inept Villainess has confirmed via press release that it’s returning for a second cour of episodes next January. Check out the first look at Part 2 of the anime’s run below.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess Part 2 Confirms January 2027 Release

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Though I Am an Inept Villainess Part 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule. Toho Animation has revealed that the new episodes will be taking on the “The First Royal Outing Arc” when it returns in January, but a concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of this time. It has also yet to confirm where the new episodes will be streaming when they hit, but you can catch up with everything that has happened in the first season so far now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu in the meantime.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess has also added new members to the voice cast who will be playing a key role in The First Royal Outing Arc (who can be seen in the first poster for the coming season) as well with the likes of Yuichi Nakamura as Rerien’s eldest brother Keikou, Shunichi Toki as her second-eldest brother Keishou, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Unran, the leader of a village in the south that’s set to be an important character for the anime moving forward. Production staff for the new season has yet to be confirmed, however.

What to Know for Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Mitsue Yamazaki directed Though I Am an Inept Villainess’ debut anime outing for Doga Kobo with Yoshihoko Nakamura overseeing the series composition, Ai Kukuchi designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto composing the music with Toho Animation overseeing it all. This team has been a part of the reason why the anime has gotten so much attention over the Summer, and that’s likely going to be the case for the second half when it kicks off its run next year.

Though I Am an Inept Villainess might have drawn fans in because of its visual similarities with The Apothecary Diaries, but its story took on some very unique ground. It might have been focusing on the central power struggle between five different consorts hoping to make their way to the highest position, but its central body swap added an extra wrinkle to things that you can’t miss. Make sure to catch up with it all before the second half hits.