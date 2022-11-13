Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Hypes Release With New Trailer

Makoto Shinkai's newest anime movie has now started to hit theaters across Japan, and to celebrate the full release of Suzume no Tojimari is a new trailer showing off the fullest look at what to expect from the new movie yet! Shinkai has become one of the more famed directors in the last few years thanks to critical and box office successes with the likes of Your Name and Weathering With You. All eyes were on the newest movie as the director released another major feature film where high school students unknowingly get caught up in a major magical kind of issue that they need to fix before the world comes to an end.

Suzume no Tojimari officially released across theaters (and in IMAX) in Japan beginning on November 11th, and even took over the box office ahead of other massive worldwide releases like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To celebrate the full release of the film, Toho has launched a new trailer for Suzume no Tojimari that shows off the extended cast, much of the film's exciting visuals, and teasing the main story for the film itself. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Suzume no Tojimari

Suzume no Tojimari has yet to get an official English title, but it has been licensed for an English language release as Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment plan to release the film internationally some time next year. Makoto Shinkai is credited with the direction, story, and screenplay for Toho and CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka is providing character design, Kenichi Tsuchiya serves as animation director, Takumi Tanji will be art director, and Nanoka Hara has been announced as the voice behind Suzume.

As for what to expect, Suzume no Tojimari is teased as such, "On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

