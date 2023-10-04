Manga Plus Launches New Paid Subscription

Much like streaming services such as Netflix, MAX, Crunchyroll, and Paramount+, the manga world has subscription services of its own. One of the biggest rolled out in 2019 via Manga Plus, a service created by Shueisha that was formed in 2019 and houses quite a few stories from Weekly Shonen Jump. Dubbed Manga Plus Max, the new subscription service has launched that will offer manga readers quite a bit of material for a monthly rate that digs deep in the Shonen Jump catalog.

The breakdown of Manga Plus Max consists of both a "Standard Plan" and a "Deluxe Plan", with the former being $1.99 USD per month and the latter being $4.99 USD per month. The different between the two is that the Standard Plan includes more than 6,000 chapter of "currently serializing titles", aka series that are continuing to release new chapters to this day such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and more. When it comes to the Deluxe Plan, the service consists of over 15,000 chapters and combines both the serialized titles along with completed stories. Both plans don't have any advertisements in place when it comes to reading the manga that was birthed thanks to Shueisha.

Manga Plus Max

The new service doesn't only pull from Shonen Jump, however, as there are some entries in the manga service's roster that fans might find surprising. Oshi no Ko for example is available to read on Manga Plus Max despite the fact that it is published by Yen Press, showing that the subscription service isn't only tied to Shonen Jump. If you're not looking to pay a monthly fee, Manga Plus Max also has a number of chapters that are free for those who downloaded the app.

Monthly manga subscription services are becoming a big part of the way that many fans are reading their current favorites, as the likes of Viz Media's Viz Manga and Kodansha's K MANGA to name a few. Sales for manga in general have skyrocketed in North America and around the world in recent years and it doesn't seem as though this trend is dying down any time soon.

Will you be checking out Manga Plus Max? Which manga series do you think is the best on the market today? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of manga.