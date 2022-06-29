Manga Plus Announces Big Shonen Jump Expansion

Manga Plus is one of the go-to places to read Shonen Jump, and it seems the service is getting ready to expand its reach. After all, a new report has gone live from the publisher itself, and Shueisha wants fans to keep an eye on the coming year. After all, Manga Plus will be adding Shonen Jump+ series to its service, and they will be simulpublished at that.

The announcement comes courtesy of Shonen Jump+ as a notice was shared with fans over in Japan. It was there fans were told the digital magazine will simulpublish its series in English for readers on Manga Plus. The service will be available in every country except for China and Korea at the moment.

All Shonen Jump+ App series will be officially translated and simulpublished at MANGA Plus starting 2023. pic.twitter.com/ybVtWs20i3 — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 29, 2022

However, not every series is eligible for the service. Shonen Jump has stressed some works will be restricted to Japan due to licensing conflicts. Indie works will not be included either, but netizens can always petition for certain series to join Manga Plus if the desire if there.

Of course, fans are already looking to see what series they can expect to boom with this service. One of the most obvious picks is Chainsaw Man as its second part will be published by Shonen Jump+ this July. Other hit series like Kaiju No. 8, Dandadan, Ghost Reaper Girl, Spy x Family, and others are also part of the online publication. And soon, it will become easier to binge these titles than ever before!

