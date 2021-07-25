Remember, Shonen Jump Is on Hiatus This Week

✖

Shonen Jump is one of the biggest publishers in the manga sphere and tackles some of the top series around the world. Of course, that means millions of fans looking forward to reading the magazine each week, but the staff at Shonen Jump does need breaks. And if you forgot, the magazine is taking a break this week to give the team a deserved breather.

For those who might not have known, Weekly Shonen Jump is on a break this week. This means there will be no new chapters going live for its various titles. The break was given in light of the Tokyo Olympics getting underway in Japan, and Shonen Jump will be back to its normal schedule beginning in August.

Reminder there is no Jump this week, but Jump will be back next week with the return of Jujutsu Kaisen from hiatus, and with the celebration of the 7th anniversary of My Hero Academia — Shonen Salto (@ShonenSalto) July 24, 2021

This break will come as a disappointment to some, but the Shonen Jump team has needed a good break. The editorial staff has been working hard with series creators to keep issues going live in spite of the pandemic. For the most part, the magazine's published schedule has gone over well this year, but some series have opted to take longer breaks. For instance, Jujutsu Kaisen entered an extended hiatus earlier this year, but creator Gege Akutami confirmed he will return to print with Shonen Jump's next issue.

This break might sit wrong with a few fans, but for others, this hiatus gives them the chance to catch up on their favorite manga. If you live stateside, Viz Media has a digital manga vault filled with some of the magazine's best series to date. An annual subscription will give you access to all of those chapters, so this week is a good time to binge read. And if you need a suggestion, well - you can never go wrong with My Hero Academia!

What do you make of this latest hiatus? Which Shonen Jump titles are you keeping up with? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.