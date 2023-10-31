Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Releases Anime Opening: Watch

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is closing in on its big debut. If you did not know, the hit franchise is slated to return in November under the care of creator Bryan Lee O'Malley. With help from Science Saru, Scott Pilgrim is about to get its own anime, and we have now been shown what its opening will look like.

As you can see below, the anime opening for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is live, and it is catchy to say the very least. The reel comes packed with colorful images as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off brings O'Malley's iconic art style to life. So if you love the classic graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off promises to do your favorite series justice.

SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF INTRO 1-2-3-4



👾 COMING NOVEMBER 17 👾 pic.twitter.com/XRRwLMs8PK — Netflix (@netflix) October 31, 2023

For those unfamiliar with Scott Pilgrim's new venture, the project was announced well over a year ago by Netflix. O'Malley confirmed he was working with writer BenDavid Grabinski on an experimental take on Scott Pilgrim. The duo decided to pursue an anime adaptation of the series, and Science Saru stood out as the duo's perfect partner. Since the announcement, work on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been steady in Japan, and now we are just weeks out from its launch. After all, the anime is slated to premiere on November 17.

And yes, this anime series will harken back to the hit live-action adaptation of Scott Pilgrim. This Netflix anime features the main cast of Edgar Wright's cult hit, so you will hear the voices of Chris Evans and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in this show. Wright also signed on to help produce Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. So if you are still on the fence about this big anime adaptation, well – you should know it is being overseen by the best team possible.

