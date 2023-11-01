Solo Leveling Releases New Trailer: Watch

Are you ready for Solo Leveling? If so, the anime industry has just the gift for you. It won't be long now until Solo Leveling sees its big anime debut, and now a brand-new trailer for the adaptation has gone live.

As you can see below, the new trailer brings Jinwoo to life for everyone to see. The series, which is animated by A-1 Pictures, promises to put our favorite hunters on screen with all the thrill the webtoon embodied. After all, director Shunsuke Nakashige is overseeing the anime adaptation, and Noboru Kimora has been brought in to head up the show's scripts.

The anticipation keeps building! @TXT_bighit and @sawano_nZk have teamed up for the Solo Leveling opening theme! 🔥



PLUS the first two episodes will be premiered early at special events in Tokyo, Seoul and Los Angeles this December! pic.twitter.com/gUxnnK83ry — Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en) November 1, 2023

This new trailer also gives fans a peek at the anime's opening theme song. The track "Level" will be performed by Tomorrow x Together, a popular K-pop group signed to Big Hit Entertainment and HYBE. The track will feature music by Hiroyuki Sawano who is also overseeing the anime's soundtrack.

As for this anime's launch, Solo Leveling is slated to debut in early 2024. A world premiere event has already been announced given how popular the Solo Leveling web comic is. On December 10, Solo Leveling will premiere its first two episodes at events in Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea. Then, the premiere event will move to California on December 14 for an event in Los Angeles.

If you are not familiar with Solo Leveling, you should know the webtoon is one of the medium's biggest to date. Penned by Chugong and Dubu, Solo Leveling began in March 2018 and published 14 volumes before wrapping in 2021. You can read the hit web comic in English courtesy of sites like Tapas and Pocket Comics. So for those wanting more info on Solo Leveling, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

