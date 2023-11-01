Attack on Titan Director Breaks Silence on the Anime's Big Finale

It takes a village when it comes to creating the animated world of the Scout Regiment, with the same being true for the final episode of Attack on Titan's anime. With the episode touted to be the same length as a feature-length film, we're only a few days away from seeing the Survey Corps fight their biggest battle which will also be their last. While the creator of the franchise, Hajime Isayama, had thoughts to share about the grand finale, director Yuichiro Hayashi had a special message for fans.

Attack on Titan's final episode will unleash the full powers of the Founding Titan, as anime viewers have only gotten a glimpse of what Eren Jaeger can accomplish in the role. Unleashing the Rumbling upon the world, Eren was able to eliminate most of the planet's population in one of the darkest, most brutal scenes of the series to date. Even though the Scout Regiment was able toa accomplish their goal of coming face-to-face with their former friend, defeating him in combat is going to be another story altogether. Regardless of who claims victory here, fans should prepare themselves for some major deaths to take place in the last installment.

Attack on Titan's Director Speaks

Yuichiro Hayashi, the current director of Attack on Titan's anime, had this to say about the upcoming finale, "The anime Attack on Titan is finally heading toward its finale. These last four years, I faced this project every single day going, "Fight...Fight..." We put everything I could possibly think of into this, and I believe the final footage is just a compilation of all of our passion. A new script from Isayama-sensei, the actors' soul-filled performances, the absolute perfect pieces of music. Please experience all of this!"

While Attack on Titan will debut in Japan on November 4th, it has yet to be seen as to whether or not it will arrive in North America the same day. When the penultimate episode arrived, many wondered if Crunchyroll would see the installment land on its platform that day of release. Luckily, the streaming service was able to bring the second to last episodes to its roster that same day, which is a good sign for the final installment.

