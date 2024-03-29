Marvel Artist Draws Berserk Variant Cover

Berserk's manga remains on hiatus, as writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga continue to work on Guts and the Band of the Hawk's story to honor the memory of fallen creator Kentaro Miura. The influence that the brutal manga has had on the world cannot be denied, with comic book artists taking the chance to share their own takes on the characters created by Miura. In a new release, a prominent Marvel Comics artist has created a variant cover for the Berserk manga, giving a new take on the Band of the Hawk.

Marco Checchetto has long been a major artist in Marvel's roster, working on the likes of Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil, X-Men, Punisher, Venom, Avengers, and many more examples. Most recently, Checchetto has teamed up with prolific writer Johnathan Hickman to work on a new take on Peter Parker in Ultimate Spider-Man. The new series features a Peter who gains the powers of Spider-Man as an adult, encountering crime-fighting problems while married to Mary Jane and having a young son and daughter to raise. There are three issues available so far, and audiences and reviewers have been extremely positive on this new Ultimate Spider-Man.

Berserk Gets a Marvel Makeover

For an upcoming variant cover of Berserk's manga in Italy, Marco Checchetto has shared his take on Guts, his allies, and his enemies. In the past, we've seen Checchetto share his takes on Miura's creations via warm-up sketches and fully-fleshed out art pieces. It's unlikely that Checchetto will be taking over Gaga's role in the series, though it's clear that he's more than willing to visit the brutal locale from time to time.

Berserk's last chapter of its manga arrived months ago and unfortunately, the next installment's release date has yet to be revealed. When last we left Guts, he was in chains as both himself and his allies were captured on the high seas. With Casca captured by Griffith, time is of the essence and the Black Swordsman has never been in a lower state of mind.

Which Comic Book Artist would you love to see try their skills in the world of Berserk? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.