One-Punch Man Artist and More Manga Stars to Collab for Marvel Comics Tribute

One-Punch Man's manga artist, Witch Hat Atelier's creator, and more stars from the world of manga will be working together on a major manga tribute to the heroes, villains, and worlds of Marvel Comics! There might be more Western superhero influence seen in many major hits as of late, but this has been taken to the next level in some cool and unexpected ways with some full on manga takes on these favorites. This included the likes of Yu-Gi-Oh's Kazuki Takahashi taking on Iron Man and Spider-Man as a recent example, and now even more famous faces will be getting their shot.

Viz Media announced during New York Comic Con that they will be launching a special new collection dubbed Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute on shelves in the United States some time next Summer. While there is no release date for the new collection just yet, Viz Media has revealed the first look at these new tributes that showcase new takes on Marvel heroes Spider-Man, Black Bolt, Doctor Strange, and Ms. Marvel from some very notable names from the manga world. You can check it out below:

Announcement: Over twenty Japanese artists including Yusuke Murata (@NEBU_KURO), Shigeto Koyama, Sana Takedo, and Kamome Shirahama (@shirahamakamome) assemble for a fresh take on the Marvel Comics Universe! Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute releases Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/uvo34WWMBw — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 7, 2022

Viz Media has announced they have gathered 20 artists in total for Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute. While the full line up has yet to be revealed, the initially confirmed collaborators joining the fun include One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Tabata, Witch Hat Atelier series creator Kamome Shirahama, Shigeto Koyama (who has worked on the likes of Studio Trigger's Promare, Star Wars: Visions, Big Hero 6 and more), and Sana Takeda (known for Monstress, and has already worked with Marvel Comics on previous projects like Venom, Civil War II and more).

This isn't the first time that Marvel's heroes or villains would be getting an official manga adaptation of some sort, and hopefully it is far from the last. Viz Media will be releasing the new collection next year, so there's still plenty of time to find out what other creators could potentially join the project as the months roll on. Not only that, but perhaps we'll get to see what characters they will be taking on too!

