Marvel's Secret Reverse Manga Hypes Release With New Promo

Viz Media is gearing up for the official English language release of Marvel's Secret Reverse manga later this Summer, and has dropped a cool new promo to hype up the launch of the manga! Marvel collaborated with a number of prominent manga creators a few years ago with a slate of fun experiments imagining their heroes within fun new contexts like Deadpool: Samurai, and one of the most intriguing was a new story from Yu-Gi-Oh series creator Kazuki Takahashi. This series imagined Spider-Man and Iron Man taking on a new villain powered by children's card games much like Yu-Gi-Oh.

This new series imagined what it would look like if these Marvel heroes took on a villain with powers inspired by Yu-Gi-Oh's characters, and while it originally released overseas some time ago, Viz Media is finally bringing it to shelves in the United States beginning in June. To celebrate the new manga's release, Viz Media has shared a cool promo for the manga that gives fans an idea of the Spider-Man and Iron Man makeovers from the prominent creator along with its surprising new villain! You can check it out below:

Viz Media is set to release Marvel's Secret Reverse on shelves beginning on June 14th, and they tease the manga as such, "In Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi's epic team-up between Iron Man and Spider-Man, Tony Stark travels to Japan to attend a gaming convention. Awaiting his arrival is Reijiro Kaioh, the CEO of a world-famous card game company. Kaioh plans to unveil an amazing new gaming machine, but the inventor and his device are not at all what they appear to be…"

Series like this tease what an even bigger collaboration between Marvel and manga creators would fully look like in the right hands and minds, but what do you think? What are you hoping to see from the Yu-Gi-Oh creator's take on Spider-Man and Iron Man? Which manga creators would you want to see share their takes on the Marvel universe next? Which Marvel hero would do the best in a duel against Yugi Mutou?