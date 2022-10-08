Marvel Manga Are Coming to the States

Marvel Comics heroes haven't been shy about crossing over to the manga world, with Deadpool: Samurai recently creating a story following the Merc with a Mouth as he teamed up with none other than My Hero Academia's All Might to fight against the Mad Titan Thanos. Recently, Viz Media announced that a number of Marvel manga stories will be making their way to North America next year as some popular anime artists are taking their shot at tackling major superheroes including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel, and more.

The first manga depicting the Marvel Universe from Viz is Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute, which will see the artists of anime franchises such as One-Punch Man, Witch Hat Atelier, and more assemble to take on some of the biggest heroes that populate the North American comic book company:

Announcement: Over twenty Japanese artists including Yusuke Murata (@NEBU_KURO), Shigeto Koyama, Sana Takedo, and Kamome Shirahama (@shirahamakamome) assemble for a fresh take on the Marvel Comics Universe! Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute releases Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/uvo34WWMBw — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 7, 2022

Wolverine: Snikt! was originally released in 2003, and was a five-issue mini-series created by Tsutomu Nihei of Blame! fame taking the opportunity to forge a new brutal story for the most popular X-Man and Viz is giving it a new "deluxe version" which will be hitting stands in the summer of 2023:

Announcement: Tsutomu Nihei, creator of Blame!, takes Wolverine to a desolate, terrifying new dimension in the new deluxe version of Wolverine: Snikt! Releases Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/of8MCY6JiQ — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 7, 2022

Finally, Yusuke Murata, the artist of One-Punch Man, has lent their talents to a Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger as Spider-Man: Fake Red, will give fans a new take on Peter Parker and the many villains that populate his crime-fighting career as he continues to patrol the New York City skyline:

Announcement: An awkward teenager puts on Spider-Man's suit, but quickly learns that being a hero isn't all glamor and social media likes. Spider-Man: Fake Red, by Yusuke Osawa, releases Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/Wmwv2ku5NG — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 7, 2022

North American comic book characters have been making their way to the manga world these past few years at an intense rate, with the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy even having a chance to fight against the behemoths of Attack on Titan via a unique one-shot. While there hasn't been an anime/Marvel crossover announced that will see the superheroes of the East and West meet, it's becoming more likely that the two mediums will continue meeting thanks to the increasing popularity of both.

Which Marvel manga project are you most looking forward to arriving next year? What Marvel manga crossovers would you love to see take place in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime crossovers.