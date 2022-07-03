Mashle Anime Releases First Details

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is the next major Shonen Jump manga series to get an official anime adaptation of its own, and the series has revealed its first details about the now in the works new project. Hajime Komoto's original manga series is actually now in the midst of its final arc as Mash Burndead and the others now need to fight off against a dark new invasion led by the biggest danger in the series yet, so fans have been wondering what kind of plan there could be for the future. As it turns out, these plans include a new anime adaptation scheduled to release some time next year.

The initial announcement for Mashle's big anime debut confirmed that the series would release in 2023, but has been very vague about what else to expect. A crucial new detail has been spotted on the series' website, however, as it touts a "complete" adaptation when the series debuts. There are still no details as to the potential studio, staff, or cast involved, but at least this confirms that the anime will be taking on the series' entire run, which currently sits at 114 chapters as of this writing.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With the manga likely ending well before next year, the final chapter count will likely provide the anime adaptation with a full 25 episode run. It could go for at least another cour, but given the comedic pacing and much of its action, it's likely we'll see a two cour series coming out of this as a result If you wanted to keep up with the latest chapters of Mashle's original manga, you can now find the most recent releases completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The physical volumes have been hitting shelves as well, and Viz Media teases Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such:

"In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic! Mash just wants to live in peace with his father in the forest. But the only way he'll ever be accepted in the magic realm is by attending magic school and becoming a Divine Visionary—an exceptional student revered as one the chosen. But without an ounce of magic to his name, Mash will have to punch his way to the top spot."

