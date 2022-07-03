Mashle Anime Officially Announced

It looks like the rumors were true! Mashle: Magic and Muscles is getting its own anime. The big anime announcement just went live at Anime Expo, and it seems fans of the fantasy comedy are living for the reveal.

If you are not familiar with Mashle, you should know the series is one of the fastest-growing at Shuesiah. The story began in January 2020 under creator Hajime Komoto. The ongoing series has collected 11 volumes to date, and now, Mashle is making its way to the small screen after plenty of pleading.

MASHLE PV to commemorate the release of Volume 12 and the TV Anime announcement. pic.twitter.com/H0KxeEXHUE — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 3, 2022

Want to know more about Mashle: Magic and Muscles? You can read its full synopsis here: "In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic!

Mash just wants to live in peace with his father in the forest. But the only way he'll ever be accepted in the magic realm is by attending magic school and becoming a Divine Visionary-an exceptional student revered as one the chosen. But without an ounce of magic to his name, Mash will have to punch his way to the top spot."

Are you excited to hear about Mashle hitting up fans with its own anime? What do you want to see from the series when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.