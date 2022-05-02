Shonen Jump Announces Final Arc for Yet Another Major Series

✖

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has kicked off a number of final arcs for many of its currently running series, and now another major franchise can be added to this growing list! Fans might have noticed how many of the publisher's long running series are quickly approaching their ends. This has included Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, which kicked off its Final Act last year, Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy, which recently ended its run in Weekly Young Jump, and most recently Yuki Tabata's Black Clover, which will be kicking off its final arc after a three month hiatus.

The latest volume of Hajime Komoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles series has hit shelves in Japan, and while the creator has both joked about the series' impending end and gone back on their word about that particular ending, the newest update seems to cement that in place. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, Komoto's special message in the volume announced that Mashle has now officially entered its final arc. For fans keeping up with the latest chapters, it does make a lot of sense.

With Mashle: Magic and Muscles kicking off its run with Shonen Jump magazine back in 2020, and crossing over its 100th chapter mark not too long ago, it's seemed like the manga has been gearing up for the final battle. Mash's true connection to the main villains has been revealed, and now the rest of his siblings set their sights on taking him down while their father enacts his final plan. Mash Burndead himself has been undergoing some intense training before taking on his siblings, but it's been clear that this could be the end.

Now this announcement has confirmed what fans have been fearing with these latest chapters. If you wanted to keep up with Mashle's latest chapters, you can now find the most recent releases completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The physical volumes have been hitting shelves as well, and Viz Media teases Mashle: Muscles and Magic as such, "Mash just wants to live in peace with his father in the forest. But the only way he'll ever be accepted in the magic realm is by attending magic school and becoming a Divine Visionary—an exceptional student revered as one the chosen. But without an ounce of magic to his name, Mash will have to punch his way to the top spot."

