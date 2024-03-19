Mashle Season 2 Marks One of Anime's Most Viral Songs

Mashle: Magic and Muscles drew all eyes with its season two premiere, and these days, the anime's reputation is living large. Sure, Mash helped put the anime on the map, but a different duo made the series go viral this year. Creepy Nuts, a hip-hop group from Japan, piqued curiosity with their opening for Mashle season two. And at this point, the opening is one of anime's most viral hits.

If you don't recall hearing the track, well – you can listen to its live take above. Creepy Nuts was asked to perform for First Take as their track "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" overtook social media. Over on TikTok, the song has gone viral and spawned a number of edit challenges and dances. So of course, few netizens expected Mashle to be behind the absolute bop.

With more than 100 million streams to its name, the Mashle season two theme has topped charts across Apple Music, Oricon, and even Billboard. Not even the MCs who make up Creepy Nuts expected their new song to go viral, but in a chat with Crunchyroll, the pair admitted the success was sweet.

"We never expected it, so it was a really pleasant surprise. We never expected to see Mash dancing, and we'd gone all-out with that piece, so we never thought people would react the way they did," the group shared.

Of course, "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" is just one of several anime openings to go viral as of late. As anime becomes more popular, it isn't surprising to see openings top charts. From "Gurenge" by LiSA and "Idol" by Yaosobi, anime themes are on the rise. And now, Creepy Nuts have joined the list.

If you have not checked out Mashle season two, the anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. You can check out the story's official synopsis below for all the details:

"In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret-he can't use magic!"

