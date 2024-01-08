Mashle: Magic and Muscles Returns for Sequel One-Shot: Read

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' anime has returned to screens for its highly anticipated second season, and the manga has returned for a new one-shot story set after the original series to help celebrate! Mashle: Magic and Muscles might just be getting started with its new anime adaptation, but Hajime Komoto's original manga series ended its run last Summer with its final chapter. The finale saw Mash Burnedead take down the big final villain that even the strongest mages had been having trouble with, and brought a lot of much needed respect for him as someone without any magic of his own.

Mash ended the series by turning down the offer of becoming a Divine Visionary with the intent of just continuing to live life on his own terms from that point on, and the series ended with a happy ending. Now Komoto has returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new one-shot sequel story set after the events of the original manga, and with it revealed that Mash is still inspiring young wizards with the same kooky physical techniques he's capable of.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Special One-Shot: Mash and the second-years show a young magic user what Easton Magic Academy is all about! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/UEoVBwM1ln pic.twitter.com/dZoPPUkBFK — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 5, 2024

How to Read Mashle: Magic and Muscles Sequel

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' new one-shot sequel story is officially known as "Chapter 162.1" and runs for 40 pages. The story focuses on Easton Magic Academy Headmaster Wahlberg's grandson who is having trouble learning magic. His tutor brings him to Easton with the intent of showing him Lance Crown's abilities (who became the Divine Visionary after Mash refused it), and also making sure that Mash is the hero that everyone says he is. As fans know, soon Mash proves it to be the case. You can now find the new one-shot with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the rest of the original series with a paid subscription).

If the anime is more your speed, you can find the now airing second season and first season's run of episodes with Crunchyroll. They tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is single-mindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

How do you feel about Mashle returning with a new one-shot? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!