Mashle: Magic and Muscles Steps Up With Some Epic Animation

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is now back up and running for Season 2 of the anime as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the newest episode of the series impressed fans by stepping up with its epic animation! With the Divine Visionary exam coming up fast in the new season of the anime series, Mash Burnedead and the rest of his friends have decided to actually spend the newest episode of the series getting some much needed down time instead. But as the episode proved, there are still some big fights to be had without Mash in the center of the action.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 3 introduced the first look at Rayne Ames' true power as the Divine Visionary, and the true power behind someone with three marks on their face. Taking on the musically inclined Margarette Macaron, Rayne showed off just a bit of his power with the use of the force within his wand to summon Sword Cane and leads to quite the impressive showcase of the kinds of fights we might get to see in the rest of the season in the episodes to come.

Mashle Season 2: Where to Watch

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 is adapting the Divine Visionary Exam Arc from Hajime Komoto's original manga, and this was only the first of the major conflicts we'll get to see as the real exam kicks off in full in the coming episodes. Rayne will continue to play a role as someone to keep an eye out for, and his introduction to a wider world of power within the wands themselves further tease the kinds of bigger scope battles the anime will be fleshing out further in the future. That means it's now the perfect time to catch up with it all as Mashle: Magic and Muscles is now streaming with Crunchyroll.

You can also catch up with all of the episodes currently available, and Crunchyroll teases Mashle as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

What are you hoping to see in Mashle Season 2's fights? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!