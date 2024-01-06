Mashle: Magic And Muscles Releases Season 2 Opening

It's time for Mash Burnedead to continue his quest to become the new Divine Visionary, but even with Mashle: Magic And Muscles' hero's wild strength, he's not going to have an easy road ahead. The first season of the quirky anime adaptation took the idea of placing a "One-Punch Man" style character into a setting much like the hallowed halls of Hogwarts and saw some major success in the process. With the first episode of season two only a few hours from release, the anime has released its new opening to help usher in a new arc.

Despite arriving in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020 from creator Hajime Komoto, Mashle didn't have an exceptionally long shelf life. The manga brought Mash's story to an end in 2023, putting a bow on Mash's quest while attending the magical school. With this being said, anime fans aren't sure as to how many more seasons Burnedead has in front of him, but it seems unlikely that season two will be its last.

Mashle Returns

The second season opener is performed by the musical act, Creepy Nuts, and holds the title, "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born". Like the anime itself, the opening theme highlights not only Mash and his new collection of friends but also his love of cream puffs, which he will routinely chow down on when he isn't attempting to accomplish his goals.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first season of Mashle: Magic And Muscles, it can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the adventure following Mash Burnedead, "This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!"

Are you happy to return to the world of Mash for season two? What's your most anticipated anime arriving this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mash Burnedead.