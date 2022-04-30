Masters of the Universe: Revelation - Mark Hamill Hints at Skeletor's Return

✖

Skeletor remains the greatest foe that He-Man and the protectors of Castle Greyskull have faced throughout the history of Masters of the Universe, with Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame recently bringing the dark lord of evil to life via the original Netflix series. Now, Hamill is hinting at returning to the series to voice Skeletor one more time, potentially hinting at a new season for the original series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which was created by filmmaker Kevin Smtih and explored a very different version of Eternia.

The first episode of Masters of the Universe: Revelation threw quite a curveball at fans, killing both He-Man and Skeletor and forming a new group of heroes and villains that sought to restore magic to their world. With Teela and friends managing to bring back Prince Adam from the great beyond, so to did Skeletor return, only for the villain to gain the power of the universe, subsequently losing it to Evil-Lynn in the process. The first season had quite the "post-credit scene" which hinted at a very different Skeletor returning to the series if new episodes were created, certainly giving Hamill the opportunity to stretch his acting legs.

Hamill shared a hint of Revelation's return on his Official Twitter Account, not just stating that he'll be returning to the studio to voice Skeletor, but that he would be spending an entire day working on the antagonist's voice for what surely is new episodes of Masters of the Universe for Netflix:

FRIDAY April 29 2022 "To-Do" List:

Voice this guy all day.



SATURDAY April 30 2022 "To-Do" List:

Rest my voice all day.#SKELETOR 💀 pic.twitter.com/EsgfavML8h — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 29, 2022

Hamill of course is no stranger to the world of voice acting, with him being perhaps most famously known for his take on the Joker in Batman The Animated Series, as well as other series and video games, along with the voice of the hopping albino ape known as Skips in Regular Show. Hamill's take on the lord of evil in Eternia was a perfect pick for Skeletor and we look forward to his return if in fact Masters of the Universe: Revelation is making a comeback.

What did you think of Mark Hamill's take on Skeletor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.