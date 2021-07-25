Masters of the Universe: Revelation Clip Reveals Mark Hamill's Secret to Skeletor

✖

A new Masters of the Universe: Revelation clip revealed the secrets to Mark Hamill's take on Skeletor in the new animated series now streaming on Netflix! Mattel Television and Netflix collaborated on a brand new take on the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise, and now that the animated series is streaming with Netflix, fans have begun to notice how showrunner Kevin Smith and team shook up the series for a new generation. This includes a new voice cast for each of the characters, and notably with Mark Hamill as the new voice of Skeletor.

During the special panel for the series as part of the virtual Comic-Con 2021 schedule, Masters of the Universe: Revelation debuted a clip where Mark Hamill broke down his influences behind his take on the famous villain Skeletor. As Kevin Smith had noted, there was a slight influence from the famous stage and screen actress Tallulah Bankhead in how he brought the villain to life:

Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) is a legend on the big screen, and even more legendary for his voice acting. Here's how he created Skeletor’s voice in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. pic.twitter.com/29kCYcPz9r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 23, 2021

"I wanted to find the highs and lows. Obviously, he's Skeletor so I approached him in a very guttural way," Hamill began. "But when he exults, when he feels delightful...and I wasn't consciously saying 'Oh, I'm going to do Tallulah Bankhead." Hamill elaborated on this further with noting that Smith had actually fueled this connection even more, "[W]hen I was trying out the voice, I just made a mental note that would be the thing to remind me of when he gloats and when he gets that way is make it Tallulah. And [Kevin Smith] picked up on that. [Smith] would find lines and say, 'I think we could go Tallulah on that one.'"

Masters of the Universe: Revelation's first five episodes are now streaming on Netflix, and ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut, "Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers...At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it's one that's most assuredly worth reading."

What did you think of Mark Hamill's take on Skeletor with Masters of the Universe: Revelation? What did you think of the new series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!