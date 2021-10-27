Masters Of The Universe Fans Have The Power With New Revelation Trailer

The first trailer for the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation has finally arrived and revealed many secrets regarding what He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and the other denizens of Eternia will be up to in the animated series from Netflix. With Kevin Smith once again returning to tell the story of Prince Adam and his friends battling against the newly transformed “Skelegod”, fans of Castle Greyskull are wrapping their heads around the newest footage that shows fans a number of the events that are set to take place following the heart-stopping conclusion of the first half of the series.
If you have yet to witness the new trailer for the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix’s Official Twitter Account shared the footage for fans to study before the series returns on November 23rd:
Videos by ComicBook.com
The official description of Masters of the Universe: Revelation reads as such:
“After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.”
