Masters Of The Universe Fans Have The Power With New Revelation Trailer

The first trailer for the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation has finally arrived and revealed many secrets regarding what He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and the other denizens of Eternia will be up to in the animated series from Netflix. With Kevin Smith once again returning to tell the story of Prince Adam and his friends battling against the newly transformed “Skelegod”, fans of Castle Greyskull are wrapping their heads around the newest footage that shows fans a number of the events that are set to take place following the heart-stopping conclusion of the first half of the series.

If you have yet to witness the new trailer for the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix’s Official Twitter Account shared the footage for fans to study before the series returns on November 23rd:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reclaim the Power. Fight for the Universe.



At long last, the official trailer for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION – PART 2 pic.twitter.com/yL6BMYyhOb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 27, 2021

The official description of Masters of the Universe: Revelation reads as such:

“After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.”

What did you think of the brand new trailer? What predictions do you have for the world of Eternia when it returns next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Castle Greyskull.

Bait And Switch

https://twitter.com/EricDScroggs/status/1453396655772999681?s=20

A Lot Of Spoilers

super hyped for #MastersoftheUniverse part2, but kinda hate that the trailer is 3minutes and more or less spoils everything… still hyped tho! https://t.co/loJKXHMOpH — Andrea K.*BLACK LIVES FKIN MATTER*STOP ASIAN HATE* (@KAndy_xD) October 27, 2021

Skeletor Laugh

Me after watching the trailer pic.twitter.com/oXMitQYwG9 — Edward Sanchez (@EdwardIsSoCool) October 27, 2021

All Hail Hamill

@HamillHimself is a gift. I can only imagine how fun it was to play Skeletor, and he plays it to perfection — Jeremy Wright (@jwright798) October 27, 2021

Amazing

Shades of Broly

https://twitter.com/JuanSeDarkWolf/status/1453400442227003403?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Oh Snap

That just was a nonstop pile of “Oh Snap!” Moments — Karchwurst (@Karchy0) October 27, 2021

Fire