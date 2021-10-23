Masters of the Universe: Revelation Hypes Part 2 Release With Slick Stop-Motion Promo

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is helping to hype up the upcoming release of Part 2 on Netflix with a killer stop motion animated promo! While the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise might be most fondly remembered through the 1980s animated series produced by Filmation, and has been introduced to new audiences through this Revelation sequel series released on Netflix earlier this year, what many fans love the most about the franchise are Mattel’s original line of action figures that released alongside the series. These toy releases continue with the newest series, and Part 2’s impending release means there are bound to be even more coming our way soon.

Showing off just how cool the new line of figures for the series truly are, Masters of the Universe’s official Twitter account debuted a slick stop motion animated promo celebrating the announcement of Part 2 hitting Netflix later this Fall. This new promo shows off Teela, He-Man and more fighting against Skeletor and his evil power. It’s a great way to get that action energy ready before the new episodes hit next month and send the franchise in a whole new kind of unexpected direction. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/MastersOfficial/status/1450129808743145472?s=20

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be dropping Part 2 with Netflix on November 23rd, so if you wanted to catch up with the series before then, you can currently find the first five episodes of the new series on the streaming service as well. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed the series’s first five episodes (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut:

“Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers…At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it’s one that’s most assuredly worth reading.”

