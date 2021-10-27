Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer Released

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has debuted its first trailer for Part 2! With Kevin Smith leading the effort as showrunner, Mattel Television and Netflix produced a new entry taking the story from the 1980s animated series produced by Filmation and continuing it further. Introducing both fans of the classic series and a new generation to a whole new take on He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and many of the characters from that original series. Debuting its first five episodes earlier this Spring, fans have been anxious to see the final five episodes of the series’ debut season.

Part 2 of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is gearing up for its debut next month, and there are lots of things that need to be answered considering where the first part came to an end. With Skeletor finally defeating He-Man and obtaining the Sword of Power, he emerged with a brand new form that will definitely make for a far more intense Part 2. Now we finally have an idea of what to expect with these new episodes as Netflix has officially released the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2. You can check it out below:

Reclaim the Power. Fight for the Universe.



At long last, the official trailer for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION – PART 2 pic.twitter.com/yL6BMYyhOb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 27, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be dropping Part 2 with Netflix on November 23rd, so that means you still have some time to catch up. To do so, you can currently find the first five episodes of the new series on the streaming service as well. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed the series’s first five episodes (which you can find here). Stating the following about its debut:

“Smith and company really dive headfirst into the history of Eternia with this new series, exploring a lot of territories that are sure to satiate die-hard fans while also helping to bring in new viewers…At its heart, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a love letter to the world of Eternia from Kevin Smith and crew, and it’s one that’s most assuredly worth reading.”

