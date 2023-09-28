McDonalds Launches Epic Dragon Ball Collaboration

McDonald's might have never made an anime series of their own to focus on the fast food establishment, but 2023 has seen the restaurant participating in the anime medium in various ways. In recent marketing campaigns, McDonald's featured an advertisement that harkened back to The Devil Is A Part Timer anime series and even created an anime segment of its own in Japan. Now, the franchise in Taiwan is teaming up with the Z-Fighters as part of a campaign to help push the latest Dragon Ball trading cards.

Not only will the new campaign feature cards displaying the likes of Son Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Goten, Trunks, Gohan, and many others, but Taiwan's McDonald's restaurants will also feature exclusive packaging and meals dedicated to Akira Toriyama's brainchild. Unfortunately, the fast food franchise hasn't confirmed if this marketing campaign will be making its way to North America. The campaign itself has already begun in Taiwan and will last until October 10th, offering anime fans to collect the "Dragon Ball Z Character Blind Card Packs" which house four unique trading cards based on the shonen franchise.

McDonald's Ball Z

You can check out a video from McDonald's Taiwan below to get a better idea of the current anime partnership lasting until next month. Following the promotion for the trading cards, McDonald's Taiwan will then give fans the chance to pick up some official Dragon Ball Z playing cards as well. You can visit the official website for more info.

Here's how McDonald's describes the new partnership with the Dragon Ball franchise, specifically partnering up to help in promoting the shonen series' latest trading card collectibles, "Dragon Ball fans must collect these 18 popular character cards, quickly make a wish to the dragon and collect them all! Presented with the classic characters of Dragon Ball Z, popular characters such as Goku, Dar, etc. are all majestic and handsome! The three series of SSR/SR/R cards also use different materials to increase their eye-catching appearance, including hot stamping, mirror effect and pearlescent texture."

Do you want to see these Dragon Ball Z cards make their way to the West? Which anime is most deserving of a fast food fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.