McDonald's Kickstarts New Campaign With Some In-Store Anime

McDonald's has become one of the biggest brands in the world, fast food or otherwise. With countless establishments continuing to pop up, the fast-food restaurant recently started a new campaign dubbed "As Featured" which unites several major pop culture icons to celebrate the establishment. One of the major properties that are featured in this marketing campaign is Marvel's Loki, which is returning for its second season later this year. Unsurprisingly, the campaign also hits the world of anime as a certain franchise is now making its way to physical restaurants.

While the God of Mischief might be one of the top-billed characters involved in this recent marketing push, there are plenty of other television series and movies featured. The likes of Seinfeld, The Office, Blankman, Space Jam, Coming To America, and The Fifth Element were some of the other properties featured in the "As Featured" promotion. On McDonald's Official website, the "As Featured" meals are described as such, "Whether you enjoyed watching George Costanza's date proclaim, 'I haven't had a Big Mac in a long time,' on 'Seinfeld' from Warner Bros. Discovery, are 'exceedingly fond of McNuggets of chicken' like in the film 'I'm Not Rappaport' from Universal Pictures or a preview of the upcoming season of Marvel Studios' 'Loki,' you can get a front-row seat to the As Featured In Meal this summer,"

McDonald's Anime Time

In The Devil is A Part Timer, the major anime series featured in this McDonald's campaign, the "Demon Lord Satan" finds himself attempting to survive in a world without magic by taking on a job as a fast-food worker. While the fast-food restaurant is called "MgRonald's" in the series, it's clear that the real-life restaurant chain is adding the devil in its marketing push all the same. Sadao Maou, aka Satan, is making appearances on digital kiosks around the world as we speak.

seeing Sadao Maou from The Devil is a Part-Timer in a McDonald's store for the As Featured In campaign makes the little kid in me that grew up with manga and anime so happy and proud pic.twitter.com/uTOPG2QkjO — guillaumehuin (@HuinGuillaume) August 14, 2023

The Devil Is A Part Timer has recently started its third season, but if you haven't had the chance to watch this unique anime series, the episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's an official description of what takes place in the anime adaptation featuring the devil as a MgRonald's employee, "Foiled by a hero when he's inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil's trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer."