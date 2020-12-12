Megan Thee Stallion Shares How My Hero Academia Affects Her Life

✖

Megan Thee Stallion has worn her love of anime on her sleeve, doing numerous photoshoots wearing attire from numerous franchises and even painting her nails with anime characters, and recently, she took the opportunity to explain just how the series of My Hero Academia, and more specifically the main character of Midoriya, applies to her own life. Stating her love of not only the heroes of UA Academy, Megan has also shared her love of all things JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Inuyasha, Naruto, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few!

Megan has incorporated anime characters and series into her own songs, also showing off her love specifically for My Hero Academia in photo shoots by dressing up as the son of Endeavor, Shoto Todoroki. In the latest arc of My Hero Academia's manga, Shoto has been fighting one of the most difficult battles of his life, learning the true identity of the League of Villains' member in Dabi as his own older brother. Though Shoto remains one of the most powerful, and stylish, members of Class 1-A, it is quite possible that he isn't able to survive the War Arc in Kohei Horikoshi's manga series, which would certainly break the heart of Megan Thee Stallion, along with countless other fans.

Twitter User Miodriya shared the brief snippet of Megan Thee Stallion breaking down how the journey of Deku has been reminiscent of her own life, pushing forward in the world of heroes much like she has done as a musician to help propel her career to new heights over the past several years:

You'd be hard-pressed to find a Shonen fan that doesn't believe that Deku's journey has been impressive, with the young hero starting as a Quirk-less student who was eventually chosen to be the successor to All Might as the "Symbol of Peace". With Megan Thee Stallion's love of anime continuing to be a part of her career, we look forward to seeing how various series appear in her future works!

