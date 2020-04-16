Here’s the Anime Megan Thee Stallion Is Watching Today

Recently, the prolific singer and song writer who goes by the handle of Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with the fine folks at Crunchyroll, diving into what anime series she is currently watching. In the past, we’ve reported on Megan’s numerous “crossovers” with the world of anime, attending photo shoots wearing a costume straight out of My Hero Academia thanks in part to the aesthetic of Shoto Todoroki, posting her love for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on her Twitter Account, as well as collaborating on a fashion line with Michael B. Jordan that focused exclusively on the Naruto franchise!

In the online interview with Crunchyroll, Megan Thee Stallion once again expressed her love for the strange anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki that follows the bloodline of the Joestar family and gives nearly every character a super powered being known as a Stand. On top of detailing what season sure is currently on, Megan also explained why she loves the medium of anime and what other series are currently on her rotation when it comes to television shows. Black Butler and Blood Lad are two other anime series that Megan notes she is currently blazing through, showing that the singer/songwriter has a good mix of franchises that she is working her way through!

Twitter User BlackGirlsAnime shared the clip from the recent Crunchyroll interview, showing Megan letting fans know why she loved anime and what series she was currently binging during this time of quarantine that has so many fans in their homes:

HOT GIRL MEG WAS LIVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k3vfKPKmuW — 💓Your FAVORITE anime auntie💓 (@blackgirlsanime) April 14, 2020

The world of anime has definitely been celebrated by the celebrity in recent years as streaming services have made the medium far more accessible to viewers who would have otherwise missed some of the big movers and shakers. Megan is joined by the likes of Michael B. Jordan and John Boyega who has both talked about their love for the medium, touting series such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Attack On Titan to name a few!

