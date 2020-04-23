Megan Thee Stallion Won't Back Down from Loving Hisoka

Megan Thee Stallion, the singer and songwriter who has worn her love of all things anime on her sleeve, recently had an interview with the streaming service of Crunchyroll and didn't just share her love of some specific franchises like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Inuyasha, but also touted her admiration of the Hunter x Hunter villain named Hisoka! With the world suffering through the coronavirus pandemic, many fans are looking to explore new and old anime series, with Hunter x Hunter being one of the biggest franchises that Shonen fans are jumping into to pass the time as they are quarantined!

The prolific singer has often shared pictures of her that were drawn as if she were an anime character herself, with Megan Thee Stallion employing her massive fan base on social media to bring attention to the likes of strange anime franchises such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. In the interview with Crunchyroll, Megan discussed what anime she was currently binging through, who her first anime crush was, and what specifically brings her back time and time again to the medium that has propelled more series than we can count over its history!

Twitter User KiiingKrystal shared this clip that was taken from the Crunchyroll Interview wherein Megan proclaims her love of the Hunter x Hunter villain that was experienced in the energy known as Nen and used it in order to battle against Gon and his hunter friends:

Hisoka and Itachi stans are the same, excusing them bc they’re hot 😭 pic.twitter.com/Aa0jNoLNCw — 40/928 of One Piece (@kiiingkrystal) April 15, 2020

Hisoka is easily one of the biggest villains in the Hunter x Hunter series, arriving as a part of the early story arc, the Hunter License Exams. The antagonist with a clown aesthetic harbors a blood lust and a power that makes him insanely dangerous when it comes to one on one battles. When he first came into contact with the young protagonist of Gon, Hisoka expressed a clear interest in the young warrior and the villain did everything in his power to make sure that the two would meet on the battlefield. Though Hunter x Hunter may be delayed at the moment, that isn't stopping the impression that the franchise has left on fans since its arrival!

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's love of Hisoka? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters!

