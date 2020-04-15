Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Love for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventuree

When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper can do no wrong with her fans. The rising artist has caught the attention of audiences around the U.S. and beyond. Her grounded lyrics and unapologetic attitude have turned ‘Hot Girl Meg’ into a state of mind for many, and those of us buying into the hype need to remember one thing. Megan Thee Stallion is a big anime fan, and if you want to follow in her footsteps, then you better check out JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Recently, the hip-hop artist opened up about her love of anime online. Megan Thee Stallion did a live chat with Crunchyroll on Instagram, and it was there she said the last anime she finished was none other than JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

“The last anime I finished was JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. I just finished the [series] with Jotaro, but I love JoJo,” she said.

HOT GIRL MEG WAS LIVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k3vfKPKmuW — 💓Your FAVORITE anime auntie💓 (@blackgirlsanime) April 14, 2020

Of course, JoJo fans will be able to level with Megan Thee Stallion on this. Jotaro is one of the most iconic anime characters to date, and his presence is hard to ignore. The man is a star in both Stardust Crusaders and Diamond is Unbreakable. Time and again, Jotaro can be found on screen, and he promises to hit up fans whenever they need him.

Megan Thee Stallion is no exception, and she has clearly fallen from Jotaro along the way. Of all the JoJos the rapper could go with, there is no doubt she picked one of the best. Josuke is a close second for many fans, but Jotaro is the pick everyone comes back to in the end. And if we’re all lucky, it will not be too much longer before Stone Ocean comes around with Jotaro in tow.

Which anime would you recommend Megan Thee Stallion to watch next? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!