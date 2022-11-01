Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween

Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.

Teasing that it will only be the first of many looks (as the artist has really gone all out for Halloween pretty much every year), Megan Thee Stallion showed off her take on My Hero Academia's Number Five ranked hero, the Rabbit Hero Mirko. Not only is Mirko one of the most popular heroes in the series overall, but also one of the toughest as fans have seen through the first few episodes of My Hero Academia's sixth season so far. You can check out Megan Thee Stallion's take on Mirko below as shared through her official Twitter account:

For my first look MIRKO THEE STALLION 🐇🔥 #mha pic.twitter.com/7viuOEY8gy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 1, 2022

Who is Mirko?

Mirko has been such a hit since the pro hero made a debut in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, that fans had been counting down the days until we would get to see the hero in full action. The wait had gotten so tough that even one of the artist's assistants actually shared a series of Mirko sketches inspired by Megan Thee Stallion's many looks through the years, and it's hard to deny why when Mirko herself finally exploded onto the scene in full with the first episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 so far.

As the Number Five ranked hero, Mirko's rabbit fueled power made her one of the strongest fighters in the series overall. even after taking a number of massive hits in the newest season, it's clear she's nowhere near done fighting. Now with Megan Thee Stallion bringing her to life through cosplay like this, Miruko will be fighting all the more heading into the future!

How do you like Megan Thee Stallion's take on My Hero Academia's Mirko? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!