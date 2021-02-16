My Hero Academia Assistant Models Mirko After Megan Thee Stallion in New Art

✖

My Hero Academia has a ton of pros to bring out at this point, but there are some who stand out above the rest. All Might leads the pack there, but other newbies like Mirko have climbed the ranks as a favorite. It seems the team behind My Hero Academia helped push the heroine to the top as it loves Mirko to bits, and one assistant is making that clear with help from Megan Thee Stallion.

Over on Twitter, users like gettinganimated did the fandom a service by pointing the connection out. As it turns out, one of Kohei Horikoshi's assistants has been doing artwork of Mirko in their free time. Yoshinori has a definite thing for Mirko, and they decided to bring the heroine to life by modeling her after various photoshoots of Megan Thee Stallion.

So Kohei Horikoshi’s (Creator of My Hero Academia) assistant, @nstime23 is a fellow hot girl and drew Miruko in similar outfits as our queen @theestallion 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/NluWrNjXGP — LISTEN TO THE GETTING ANIMATED PODCAST (@gettinganimated) February 12, 2021

So, clearly, Mirko is a real hot girl. No matter the season, Mirko can heat things up like Megan Thee Stallion, and My Hero Academia fans agree this pairing is everything plus some.

As you can see above, Yoshinori has done close to a dozen sketches of Mirko where she is modeled after Megan Thee Stallion. One drawing sees the pro hero in an outfit similar to what Megan Thee Stallion wore in the music video for "WAP" with Cardi B. Others focus on outfits worn by the rapper for magazine cover shoots. As for others, they focus on casual photoshoots posted on Megan Thee Stallion's social feeds, so it seems Yoshinori loves the rapper as much as they do Mirko. And if the rapper were to become canon in the manga, well - we can't say we would mind!

