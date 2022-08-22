Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Sailor Moon Makeover

Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for anime and her major favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level with an awesome Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a concert in Japan! The artist and musician has been very vocal about her love of anime and manga in the past, and that's a major reason why fans flock to the musician's work as she often slips in cool shout outs into her music. Now finally making her way to Japan, Megan Thee Stallion has been taking in the anime inspired sights such as a visit to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit.

Now Megan Thee Stallion has shown off more of her love of anime with a full makeover for her performance during the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo, Japan. Taking on Sailor Moon's school uniform look, Megan Thee Stallion has undergone a full makeover much like she has done for many of her favorite anime loves in the past. It was a huge hit with fans in Japan during the concert, and already a hit with fans around the rest of the world. You can check out her newest cosplay look below as shared through her official Twitter account:

Speaking about her love of Black Clover and other anime heroes in the past with Hot Ones, Megan Thee Stallion explained that she identifies a lot with those heroes and their strive for growth, "I just feel like I can relate to [Black Clover's Asta] and any of the other main characters in anime because a lot of people..." she began, "[T]hey try to count you out...but you train, and you train, and you fight, and you fight and keep proving people wrong. And keep beating the odds. I feel like that's the type of person I am." Seeing the artist's love for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Black Clover, and more, it's no surprise to see she's all in on Sailor Moon too.

As for Sailor Moon, not only has the legendary lost pilot for its American version been found, but you can currently catch up with the anime now streaming on Hulu, and the Sailor Moon Eternal movies are now streaming on Netflix. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's Sailor Moon inspired makeover? Which anime do you think would make a great fit for her next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!