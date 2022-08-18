Megan Thee Stallion Fulfills Dream with Visit to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Exhibit

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest musicians in the world today and just so happens to have quite the affinity for anime. Previously sharing her love of franchises such as My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, and Naruto, the singer was able to achieve an anime dream of her own by visiting the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Exhibit currently open in Japan. With Stone Ocean only a few days away from returning to Netflix, Megan picked a fantastic time to visit the homage to the Joestars.

The famed musician has shown her love of anime in a number of ways over the years, with Megan Thee Stallion dressing up like My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki during a photo shoot, painting her nails in the style of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and taking the opportunity to highlight how much she loves Hisoka from Hunter x Hunter. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Exhibit that is currently operating in Japan celebrates ten years of the anime adaptation from David Production, with various artwork and merchandise honoring the seasons made up of the likes of Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean.

Megan Thee Stallion posted photos from her trip to Japan in which she was able to swing by the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Exhibit, in which the musician struck a pose next to Giorno Giovanna, had her mugshot taken next to Jolyne Cujoh, and curled up next to Bruno Bucciarati:

Y’all I went to a jojos exhibit in Japan yesterday 😭😭😭 living my bestttt lifeeee😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OXi749x5WV — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 18, 2022

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has quite the future ahead of it, not just with the sixth season landing on Netflix on September 1st, but also with the ninth part of the franchise in the works from creator Hirohiko Araki. Titled "JoJo Lands", Araki has been tight-lipped about any of the story details of the next part of his manga, though fan speculation has been running rampant for some time. With David Production still working on Stone Ocean's anime adaptation as we speak, the likes of Steelball Run and Jojolion are ready and waiting for adaptations of their own.

