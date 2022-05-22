Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir Creator Shares Sneak-Peek at New Series

✖

Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir is one of the top superhero shows on TV, and while the world waits on season five, its creator is getting busy with other projects behind the scenes. After all, Jeremy Zag and Zagtoon informed fans ages ago that they had other series in mind outside of its Parisian hit. And now, we have gotten a first look at Fairyon at long last.

The update comes from Zag himself as the creator hit up Instagram to share the sneak-peek with others. The creator shared the first poster for Fairyon with the caption, "So proud of our newest hero!" So if you want to see the next member of Ladybug's super squad, well – this might be them!

Jeremy Zag (Miraculous Ladybug) shares a look at ZAG's next project 'Fairyon' in a new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/eJ9koMZiLW — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) May 19, 2022

As you can see, Fairyon seems to play off a well-known fairy tale given how this new character looks. The heroine last long twin braids, and the blonde locks make the girl look just like Rapunzel. It helps that there is a towering castle behind the heroine, but rather than being stuck inside, this character is going to work in the middle of the night. Dressed in a blue bodysuit, the Fairyon hero is nothing like a damsel in distress, so fans are eager to learn more about the girl and her story.

Of course, this is the first look fans have gotten at Fairyon since Zag brought up the anime. Netizens expect the project to take shape as a film, but Zagtoon could surprise everyone with another TV series. However, with Miraculous still on the air, Fairyon could complicate things with the studio's production schedule if it is a show. For now, fans can only wait for Zag's studio to drop more info about Fairyon, so here's to hoping the team makes an announcement ASAP.

