Ladybug and Cat Noir Awakening Reveals Brand-New Still

It has been quite some time since Ladybug and Cat Noir promised to bring its story to the big screen, but if you thought those plans were bunk, think again! The team at ZAG Inc. are still hard at work on the animated series' movie debut. And now, it seems a new still from the feature film has surfaced online.

The update comes from Cartoon Crave over on Twitter as you can see below. The still doesn't give anything major away about Ladybug and Cat Noir Awakening. It simply shows Marinette Dupain-Cheng in her usual costume, and the heroine looks as bright as ever.

A new look at 'Ladybug and Cat Noir Awakening' has been released yet again. pic.twitter.com/HOoSmPk8fJ — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) May 17, 2022

This still, as well as a few others, are the only pieces of Ladybug and Cat Noir's film the world has seen. After being announced in 2018, the French superhero series has kept mum about its movie. However, recent reports have informed fans Ladybug and Cat Noir Awakening will debut in France this summer. Unless there is a delay, the movie will hit theaters overseas on August 3rd before heading to audiences around the world.

At this time, nothing is known about Ladybug and Cat Noir Awakening in terms of story. Series creator Jeremy Zag has confirmed the film will be a prequel of sorts. The movie plans on following the origin stories of Ladybug and Cat Noir well before the animated TV series. Zag also informed fans this movie will be a musical in part, and the creator helped compose the music with Harvey Mason Jr.

If you want to catch up on Ladybug and Cat Noir, you can find the series streaming on Netflix as well as Amazon Prime. You can find its official synopsis here for more details: "When Paris is in peril, Marinette becomes Ladybug. Little does she know her school crush Adrien is actually Cat Noir, another city-saving superhero."

What do you think of this latest Ladybug and Cat Noir update? Are you ready for this movie to drop its first footage? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.