Miraculous Ladybug Cast Settle Wage Dispute Following Major Controversy

The cast of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir will be getting some much needed raises following fan efforts and more after a notable wage controversy for the cast behind the English dub. The French produced animated series has only been getting bigger since its international debut back in 2015, and the series has launched in many different territories over the years and has received dubs in multiple languages since then. But fans of the English release of the series were taken aback earlier this Spring when several members of the English dub cast had announced that they were leaving the series over wage disputes.

Members of the cast such as Anne Yatco, Reba Buhr, and Joe Ochman recently took to Twitter to explain that each of them were leaving the cast (or outright being replaced) while noting that they weren’t being paid a fair wage for their work. It had gotten to even such a point that the founder and CEO for Zag Entertainment had taken notice of the controversy. It seems that things have worked out for the cast in the days since as Buhr and Yatco had taken to Twitter to update fans on the fact that they will be sticking with the cast and even getting raises in the process.

As Yatco (who voices Sabine Chen in the series) had revealed to fans on Twitter, “Hey Miraculous fans, I have some very exciting news for you. With all the support and the call to action you guys did, we were able to get the attention of Jeremy Zag. I spoke to him, and I know a few others spoke to him, and he really is championing us, and he really heard us and heard what we wanted. And he is making it possible for everyone in the cast to get the higher rate, so I’m very very very excited. So thank you so much Jeremy for championing us and for standing behind us. And thank you so much fans. You guys have been wonderful, and this literally could not have happened without you. I’m excited for the future of Miraculous.”

Buhr (who voices Rose, Juleka, and Gina) also shared a celebratory dance video with fans, and it’s clear that the cast is now heading into a much brighter future for the series. If you wanted to check out some of the series for yourself, you can now find Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir now streaming on Disney+ and Netflix. But what do you think about all of this? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!