Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Reveals 2022-2024 Release Schedule

✖

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has four seasons under its belt, but the franchise is only just starting. As the animated hit continues to grow all over the world, creator Jeremy Zag is ready to bring even more content to life for fans. Now, a schedule for Miraculous' future releases has gone live, and it details the franchise through 2024.

The update comes courtesy of an industry event in Las Vegas right now. A major licensing expo is going on in Nevada, and it was there the Miraculous team held a panel for experts. The event was covered by attendees on social media, so fans were quick to note when the Miraculous series released its schedule for 2022 to 2024.

According to the schedule, the hit series is slated to release season five this year as planned. The show will drop in quarter three if all goes well, and then Miraculous' first feature film will follow in Q4 2022. Currently, Q4 2023 is expected to usher in the Miraculous World television event. And as for 2024, its third-quarter will welcome the premiere of Miraculous season six.

READ MORE: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Creator First Look at New Project | Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir's Movie Shares New Still

This timeline gives fans of the hit superhero series a better idea of how Miraculous plans to expand its franchise in the next two years. Zag and his team have made it clear they want to keep fans fed with content, and Miraculous is just one of several series the group is working on. Not long ago, Zag gave fans a peek at his studio's next project Fairyon via Instagram, so netizens can expect more updates from the creator as the summer rolls in.

If you are not caught up with Miraculous, you can find the series streaming over on Disney+ right now. The TV show is also available on Netflix for subscribers in the United States.

What do you make of this latest update on Miraculous? Which of these projects are you looking forward to the most? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.