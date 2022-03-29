Miraculous Ladybug Executive Break Silence on Its Dub Controversy

Miraculous: The Tale of Ladybug & Cat Noir may have humble origins, but the animated series has come a long way over the years. The show is a bonafide hit with Disney fans, and audiences around the world tune in when its seasons go live. Of course, that goes for stateside fans as well, but the show’s English dub has sparked controversy as of late. And now, one of the show’s notoriously private executives is addressing the situation.

For those who don’t know, the situation surrounding the series is tense. Miraculous is in the news right now after three of its cast members shared they were leaving the English dub and being replaced. Anne Yatco, Reba Buhr, and Joe Ochman sounded the alarm on social media before telling fans their exits were tied to unfairly low wages.

Now, Jeremy Zag has caught wind of the ordeal and speaking out on Twitter. Despite not having tweeted since 2017, Zag posted a note to fans publicly the other day to address the community’s outrage over the dub drama.

“Thank you very much for letting me know about the dubbing situation in the USA. We have many partners who are in charge of voice recording all over the world. I’ll take care of it and I’ll do my best to fix the problem urgently,” he wrote.

As you can imagine, Zag’s statement took fans by surprise but for the right reasons. No one expected the developer to address the unfolding situation so it was much appreciated to hear his encouraging words. But of course, the situation surrounding Miraculous‘ dub falls to the studios licensed to produce the performance. And as animation continues to dominate the entertainment industry in the U.S. and abroad, fans should expect more wage disputes like this to go pubic. After all, there’s no shame in negotiating a living wage, and voice actors have notorious been undersold in the world of animation.

What do you make of Miraculous' cast controversy? Do you believe the animation industry needs to reassess its pay scale?