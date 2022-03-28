Miraculous Ladybug Loses Several Cast Members Following Wage Criticism

Animation is one of the biggest forms of entertainment out there, but it has its downsides. One of the most enduring complaints of the industry concerns actors and those who ink our favorite shows. Despite the industry’s size, actors get paid little for their work at times, and that is why Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is stirring up controversy.

The update comes after three actors announced their leave from Miraculous to fans online. Anne Yatco, Reba Buhr, and Joe Ochman have confirmed their exit from the Disney+ series. They oversaw the characters Sabine, Juleka, and Mayor Bourgeois respectively.

Taking to social media, Buhr and Yatco spoke out about the events which led them to leave Miraculous. “I’ve got some bummer news. Looks like they are replacing me on Miraculous Ladybug. I’m not happy to be leaving but I need to be paid fairly,” Buhr shared before Yatco posted her own response.

“Guess it’s my turn. Some sad news: I will no longer be playing Sabine Cheng in Miraculous Ladybug,” she shared. “I’m bummed, but I’m so grateful for my short time on the show and for the warm welcome and support from the Miraculous fans!”

For those unfamiliar with Miraculous, the French series began overseas in October 2015 and earned rave reviews. The show has four seasons under its belt currently with a fifth expected to debut this year. However, no word has been given on the show’s English dub as of late due to cast and contract negotiations. The whole ordeal has now led to three stars exiting Miraculous, but it appears the main cast is still attached to the project. The show’s leads Cristina Vee and Bryce Papenbrook have not commented on the situation, but fans are hoping they are able to return to the hit series when called.

