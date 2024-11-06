Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’s Cristina Vee Teases Season 6, New Designs, and More

Next year Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir will celebrate its 10-year anniversary, and the future of the franchise continues to be immensely bright as it heads into its much anticipated sixth season and expands the world once more with a new anime project. It’s quite impressive to see how far the franchise has come since its debut in 2015, and ComicBook had a chance to speak to Miraculous star Cristina Vee all about that journey, what the future holds for season 6, and the show’s new style, designs, and toys.

Season 1 to Season 6

While Season 6 can’t get here soon enough, we wanted to take a step back to when Vee first joined the series as the voice of the beloved and always heroic Marinette, aka Ladybug. Vee knew from the moment she saw the show that it would be something special, comparing it to another iconic series Sailor Moon, and we’ve seen since then that she was pretty spot-on in her assessment.

“When I first saw the little snippets of the show and read the synopsis, I was just like, this is so cool. I told the director, I’m like, I feel like this is going to be this generation’s Sailor Moon,” Vee said. “And I feel like I was kind of right, or right.”

“The reactions I see from people I talk to, especially young people, and I see that spark in their eye. I’m like, I know that spark. That’s how I felt growing up watching Sailor Moon, and it’s that kind of, it’s just a show that you get so invested in the characters and their relationships,” Vee said. “And there’s also the fighting and the transforming, and it’s just, there’s so much to it.”

Season 6 will bring new enemies and new challenges, and it will kick off a new school year as well. While the characters won’t be aging in a major way, Vee loves how much the characters have changed and grown in so many other ways, and that will only continue in season 6.

“Yes, I mean, Marinette’s been 14 for the past nine years, so aside from that, but yeah, I’m very excited to see how they grow with the new season,” Vee said. “But you know, even though they haven’t grown, like, their ages haven’t changed, they have so much personality and character development in such a short amount of time in the series lens.”

“They’ve really grown a lot, and season 5 Ladybug is very different from season 1 Ladybug and Marinette. It’s going to be really exciting to see. It’s really surreal to hear people say, like, I grew up with this show. I’m like, what do you mean? I’m still a baby,” Vee said.

From TV to Film

Last year also saw the release of the Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, but while it was also created in animation, Vee detailed how the process of creating the show and the film were vastly different.

“The movie was a very different process, because for the show, we already have an English track done by two amazing actors. I believe they’re in Paris, but everything’s being animated to two people, and they’re doing it in English, so we’re dubbing over that. But the movie, it was truly us for the first time, where we were laying down the script and we were working on it for years,’s Vee said.

“Different versions of the script, new scenes. Scenes were removed. Got to come back in and re-record this line, got to go back in and record. That was a very different experience,” Vee said. “And even the tonality of the movie was much different, and that was fun because it really kind of shook up me and Bryce, our acting styles.”

“When I record Ladybug, since I’ve been doing it for so long, it just kind of like, I slipped right into it. But the movie I had to be fully like, like I was finding the character again, and that was really exciting to do,” Vee said.

A New Style, Same Heart

“One thing everybody does know is there’s a new animation style and we’ve got some new character designs, so that’s very exciting. I’m super happy to see how we’re switching it up. It’s not a new start, but it feels like a fresh start,” Vee said.

“Yes, and I feel like it’s going to be very exciting to see. I’ve seen the character designs. I think they look adorable without losing their essence either, you know, but, yeah, I think it’s just something to look forward to. Just like how when I first saw the animation for the movie, it was different, but it was still there, and I think that’s what season 6 is going to be like as well.”

While we still have to wait a bit longer for season 6, Mattel has been busy bringing new designs and toys to stores, and seeing Ladybug and the whole gang on toy store shelves never gets old. Plus, it doesn’t hurt when some of those are awesome Paris-style playsets either, and you can find the new Paris Heroes Playset right here.

“It is. It is really surreal. I love looking for the products as well. Like, if I’m in a Walmart, we’ll say, I do go looking to see what I can find, and I’ll be surprised. You know, somebody the other day at a convention, they came up to me and they’re like, this is for you, and they gave me a Ladybug apple juice. It’s like, this is incredible,” Vee said. “And there’s a giant, like, Eiffel Tower now, which is pretty cool.”

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 6 is expected to hit sometime in 2025, and you can check out the first poster for the new season in the image above. Seasons 1 through 5 of the series are available now on Disney+.