Miraculous Tales of Ladybug And Chat Noir Releases Season 6 Synopsis

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug And Cat Noir has become quite the hit. The animated series has give seasons and over one hundred and thirty episodes to its name, with a sixth season preparing to arrive next year. First premiering in 2015, the animated series is aiming to take things up a notch for season six and a new synopsis has leaked online to give fans an idea of what is to come.

While a sixth season has been confirmed to be in the works, series co-creator Jeremy Zag hinted that more is on the way earlier this fall. In an Instagram post that was shared this past September, the creator gave fans a sneak peak at assets that were being used to help continue to story of Ladybug and Cat Noir.

Miraculous Season 6 Synopsis

Though the sixth season will arrive next year, an official synopsis has arrived that gives fans an idea of what the superheroes will be up to in the future stories of Miraculous, "Ladybug and Cat Noir must face a new enemy – mysterious, worrying, elusive, and yet close to them. Very close, but they have no idea. Marinette and Adrien too have never been so close to each other, but that does not necessarily make their everyday life a be of roses, for they keep secrets from each other. The biggest secret being that they still do not know that they are Ladybug and Cat Noir. In a new and exemplary green Paris, in the hear of a new and revolutionary school, our heroes are about to experience a school year full of emotions and revelations."

If you wanted to learn more about the story of Ladybug and Cat Noir in Miraculous, here's an official synopsis for the animated series, "Marinette and Adrien live what appears to be a normal life: going to school and dealing with friends, family and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, using superpowers gained with the help of their magical pets! Hawk Moth is using his evil energy to transform normal people into supervillains, so our two heroes need to use all their skills to defeat him! And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other... though neither knows the other's secret identity! It will take a lot (friendship, teamwork and skill) to outwit Hawk Moth and keep Paris safe!"

