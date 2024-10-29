Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Is Gunning for 10 Seasons

When it comes to television, it takes more than miracles to succeed. Technology has made the entertainment world more competitive than ever as everything from streaming to globalization ups the ante. Still, we have been given some homegrown successes like Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. The show made its debut in 2015, and its anime-inspired adventure has a cult fandom of its own. So really, it is no surprise to hear that Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is gunning for 10 whole seasons.

If a new report is right, then the creator of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is very ready to expand the series. Popular fan-sites say Zag shared his vision for the show’s future during a recent appearance in France. Should those reports ring true, then Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is looking to release 10 seasons at the time, and that is quite the loaded number.

Miraculous Is Reportedly Eyeing a 10 Season Run

After all, the TV series has just five seasons to its name. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir brought season five to a close in November 2023, and Zagtoon is hard at work on season six. In the past year, we have been shown teasers for season six, but Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has kept details about the comeback quiet. According to current rumors, the show’s sixth season is not expected to drop until early 2025, but that is far from official.

With just five seasons to its name, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is banking on the future. Zag envisions the show to double in size in the coming years, after all. The confession has also left fans wondering where the show’s characters are heading. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir spent its first seasons with Hawk Moth, and the villain has grown tremendously. By season four, Hawk Moth traded in his moniker for Monarch, and it was only recent that his reign ended.

Of course, the Butterfly Miraculous is far from done. Lila Rossi has taken hold of the gem, and that cannot spell anything good for our heroine Marinette. The two girls have bad blood between them, so Ladybug and Cat Noir better not get too comfy with their current peace. If we have five more seasons on the horizon, some serious drama is coming with it.

When Will Miraculous Bring Season 6 to Television?

There is no telling whether Zag’s vision for Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will play out in the long term. What fans can do right now is keep tabs on the series. We are still awaiting word on the release of season six. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir began production on the season while season five was closing shop. As noted earlier, rumors suggest Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will return with season six in early 2025, but no release date has been formally shared.

If you are not familiar with the long-running series, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is staying busy. You can find the series streaming on Disney+ as well as Netflix in the United States. The latter service even has access to Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie which explores the franchise’s origins. With a stage musical and video games in tow, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has solidified itself a top contender in the animation sphere. And if we are lucky, we will not have to wait long for its sixth season to drop.

What do you think about this latest Miraculous update?


