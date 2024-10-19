Yes, A Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Anime is Coming

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has become a fan-favorite, recently celebrating its tenth anniversary and looking to expand quite far outside of its regular television seasons. Already giving animation fans five seasons, the future is looking bright for the crime fighters as not only is the franchise looking to create a live-action series and future movies that will arrive in theaters. On top of these upcoming releases, Miraculous is looking to release a new movie that will definitively bring both Cat Noir and Ladybug into the anime realm. Pack your suitcases Miraculous fans because the heroes are going to Tokyo, Japan.

In a new interview with Variety, Miraculous Corp CEO, Andy Yeatman, confirmed that the franchise is looking to expand into different areas to capitalize on its popularity. Surprising no one, anime appears to be a new medium that Ladybug and Cat Noir will dive into next year, “We think there’s a lot of room to expand further in different areas that we haven’t tapped in yet. We’ll be introducing brand new characters that the creative team has developed and in some cases have created and playing around with internally for many years.” In another surprising twist, the two heroes won’t be alone as new characters are set to hit the scene in the franchise’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miraculous Corp

Miraculous World: Tokyo

Set to arrive by the end of 2025, Miraculous World: Tokyo is the fourth television special to be released following the superheroes. In describing the upcoming anime adventure, Yeatman also hinted at what is to come for the future television specials past Japan, “So Tokyo being the first one, we have one planned for Rio, Brazil, and then several other locations that will be like characters in the show.” From this quote, it seems that Ladybug and Cat Noir’s journey is one that isn’t ending any time soon.

As mentioned earlier, the costumed heroes are set to be joined by new crime fighters that might be building their way to a spin-off of their own. Lady Dragon and Stellar Force are the aforementioned figures and as described by Yeatman himself, the characters will already be well established in the villain fighting game, “They will probably meet each other. You might imagine Ladybug helping to introduce (Lady Dragon and Stellar Force), but there’ll be new characters with their own team, their own friends, their own crushes, set in their own cities, with their own superpowers, set in different iconic locations.”

On further breaking down Stellar Force and Lady Dragon, the Miraculous Corp CEO also talked about the similarities between all the superheroes of the Miraculous franchise, “They’re all relatable teenagers, they’re kind of goofy, they’re funny, they’re vulnerable. But then they all discover they have certain different superpowers, and then they use those superpowers to help their friends and the world.”

Miraculous corp

Miraculous’ Success

Yeatman has been a part of making Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir the juggernaut that it is today. During the Variety interview, the Chief Executive Officer explained why he believes the franchise has garnered such success, “It’s the only show that was a hit on Disney and Netflix and YouTube and Roblox, and it’s popular with different demo. Our core demo is like a 5-11 boys and girls. But we’ve seen that the show can be popular for teens, for young adults.”

Want to stay tuned on all things Miraculous, whether it be the main series, television specials, and live-action projects? Follow along with Team Anime for all the latest updates on Cat Noir and Ladybug and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things anime and comics.