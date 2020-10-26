Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Announces New Spin-Off

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid might currently be heading toward its climax, but now the franchise is expanding with a new spin-off series. Coolkyoushinja's series has inspired a number of spin-off projects ever since the manga first began its run in 2013, and now a new one is on the way based on Fafnir, who we only get to see short bursts of in the anime adaptation's first season. Announced in the newest issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine (as reported by Anime News Network), the new spin-off will be titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse.

Handled by Nobuyoshi Zamurai, the new Fafnir focused spin-off manga series will kick off with the next issue of Monthly Action magazine on November 25th in Japan. Unfortunately, there is not much information about what else fans could expect to see in this new spin-off outside of it highlighting a different character's point of view.

This marks the fourth spin-off manga for the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid franchise following series focusing on Kanna, Elma, and Lucoa. Each of these spin-offs has been going on to wild success on their own (with the first two spin-offs now several volumes in), and Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed these for an official English language release.

(Photo: Kyoto Animation)

For fans anxious to see more of the anime following the first season, it was confirmed earlier this year that a second season of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid is now in the works. Produced by Kyoto Animation once more, the second season of the series is currently slated for a release sometime in 2021. Titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (which stands for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), there has yet to be another update for the season following the release of the first official visual for the season (that even hilariously references the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic's social distancing rules).

But with a second season of the anime now in the works and several new spin-off manga now in production, it's going to be a good time for fans of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid franchise! But what do you think? Excited to see the franchise expanding further with another spin-off? Are you excited for the second season of the series coming next year? What are you hoping to see in the anime when it returns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!