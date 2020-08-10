Miss Kobayashi's Maid Dragon Shares Season 2 Poster

✖

Miss Kobayashi's Maid Dragon made its anime debut several years ago, but fans have not left the title behind. The cute series has been hard at work on season two for a while now, and it seems the show is gearing up for its 2021 comeback. After all, fans have been given a first look at season two, and the posters are as adorable as you would want.

The artwork went live earlier today with the official website posting the season two artwork. The page confirmed season two will air in 2021, and Kyoto Animation will take part in production. The title for season two was also shared, and it is a bit of a mouthful.

After all, season two is named Miss Kobayashi's Maid Dragon S. Or as it is otherwise known, Miss Kobayashi's Maid Dragon Super Supreme Second life Starts. So yeah, you could say this is a bit of a run on.

Alternate visual with masks on. "S" = Social distance, Stay home pic.twitter.com/2O0VhyB7ar — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) August 10, 2020

As you can see above, two different versions of the season two poster were released. The first marks the original poster as it shows off all the series' main characters. As for the second one, the poster has been thinned down to four heroines, and each one of them is wearing a mask to raise awareness of COVID-19. The poster calls on fans to social distance and stay home whenever possible,

When this Miss Kobayashi's Maid Dragon season set for a 2021 release, its team still has plenty of time to get work done. Kyoto Animation's return is especially meaningful to fans given the tragedy that struck the anime studio over a year ago. Kyoto Animation was targeted by an arsonist last July who killed more than 30 employees and injuring many more. The suspect accused of setting the company's studio ablaze is in custody at the moment, and Kyoto Animation has taken its time getting back to its feet in the tragedy's aftermath.

