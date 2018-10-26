‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ Manga is Nearing its Climax

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was a fan-favorite, but short lived anime series that released last year, and fans have been thoroughly enjoying the manga run of the series ever since.

But the manga is heading toward a new direction as it confirmed that the series is nearing its climax.

As spotted by Anime News Network, the latest issue of Futabasha’s Monthly Action Magazine revealed that Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is nearing its climax. While the details of cede climax are currently unknown, fans should strap in for a big phase of the manga because a “climax” could mean any number of things.

It could be the “climax” of the series as a whole, meaning that it could be heading toward its conclusion, or it could be a major climactic battle. The series is definitely leading toward something as two major factions are gearing up for a major confrontation.

Tohru and the other outcast dragons are watching along as the tension builds on the sideline, but events from the last volume of the series have brought Tohru and others into the fight as well. Whether or not this is indicative of the climax mentioned, it does give fans something to wonder about as the manga continues.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was first created by Coolkyoushinja for Futabasha’s Monthly Action Magazine in 2013. The series follows an unsuspecting office worker who finds herself suddenly saving a dragon in the middle of a drunken stupor. Now with a debt to pay and nowhere to live, the dragon turns into a more human form and vows to live and work as Kobyashi’s titular dragon maid.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the series for an English language release, and has since spawned spin-off manga and an anime adaptation in 2017. You can currently find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is described as such:

“Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment–until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi’s normal life is about to go off the deep end!”

