Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Shares New Season 2 Promos

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has shared a selection of new character promos for Season 2 of the series. Announced to be in the works back in 2019, the much anticipated second season of the series has been confirmed for a release some time next year. Produced by Kyoto Animation once more, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid will reintroduce fans to all of the fan favorites that made their debut over the course of the first season's wacky selection of episodes. With its 2021 release drawing nearer, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid revealed a new way to get re-acquainted with the characters.

Officially dubbed as Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S (with the S standing for "Super Supreme Second life Starts"), the second season of the series released a selection of character promos from its official Twitter account highlighting Tohru, Kanna Kamui, Elma and Lucoa. You can check out the promos below featuring moments from the first season to get us all ready for the second. First is Tohru's promo:

Next is Kanna's promo:

Third is Elma's promo:

And finally, the promo for fan favorite Lucoa:

