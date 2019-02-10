‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ Confirms Season Two Order

If you have been waiting for more of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid to come around, then you are in luck. After a stint of rumors, it seems the anime is making good on a promise to bring season two to fans sooner rather than later.

Recently, social media lit up when an announcement page for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was spotted. Moetron News shared the image, which can be found below, as it confirms the order of a new season.

The announcement appears to have come along with the release of the series’ most recent volume. Japan just saw volume eight of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid hit shelves, and the publication brought about good news for fans.

“Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” S2 TV anime announcement photo //t.co/GWgMXvVX6l pic.twitter.com/HNHONKON7e — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) February 10, 2019

So far, there is no word on when this second season will air. There are no updates on which studio will produce the series, but netizens are crossing their fingers that season two doesn’t mess with the series’ magic. Kyoto Animation helped launch the comedic title to worldwide fame back in January 2017, so it would only be right for the heralded studio to bring Tohru and Kanna Kamui back to the small screen.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was first created by Coolkyoushinja for Futabasha’s Monthly Action Magazine in 2013. The series follows an unsuspecting office worker who finds herself suddenly saving a dragon in the middle of a drunken stupor. Now with a debt to pay and nowhere to live, the dragon turns into a more human form and vows to live and work as Kobyashi’s titular dragon maid.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the series for an English language release, and has since spawned spin-off manga and an anime adaptation in 2017. You can currently find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.